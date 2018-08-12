Evanescence Announce Synthesis Live Release

Recorded late last Autumn during the band's critically-acclaimed Synthesis tour, the concert was captured in state-of-the-art 4K by Director P.R. Brown & produced by Craig Ziogas/CTGS Productions.

The songs span Evanescence's 20 year history to now, reinvented with full orchestra over a deep electronic landscape. Synthesis is a soulful and sweepingly grandiose event to witness live. Seated at the piano, Amy Lee opens the set with a single note that builds into the instrumental Overture, seamlessly leading into the crushing wave that is Never Go Back. Bring Me To Life, the anthem that brought most people to discover Evanescence in the first place, reaches a new level of power and emotion with a pounding, electric heartbeat and soaring orchestral accompaniment, while songs like My Immortal, Lithium and Lost In Paradise feel like heartbreaking scenes from a beautiful, timeless film. Read more - here.

Kayos submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.