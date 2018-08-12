|
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Celebrates 60th Birthday On Stage (Week in Review)
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Celebrates 60th Birthday On Stage was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson celebrated his 60th birthday on stage during the band's August 7 show in Birmingham, UK. The veteran metal band are streaming video of fans saluting the rocker at the city's Genting Arena In the clip Dickinson tells the crowd: "I had forgotten it was my 60th birthday until you had reminded me." Iron Maiden are currently playing shows on the UK leg of their Legacy Of The Beast summer tour, which wraps up this weekend with two shows at London's O2 Arena.
