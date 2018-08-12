Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Forced To Cancel Show At Last Minute

According to Billboard, the Wantagh, NY stop of the pair's co-headlining Twins of Evil: The Second Coming tour was originally delayed, but eventually cancelled at 10 p.m. via Twitter when the dangerous conditions resulted in the floor of the theater being flooded.

"Due to severe weather, tonight's Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson show is canceled," tweeted the venue. "Your safety is our first priority. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Please travel safely."

"Well folks, due to to rain and lightning, tonight's show has been cancelled. Sorry everyone," posted Zombie on social media, later adding: "We're really sorry folks that the show at Jones Beach, Wantagh NY, was cancelled tonight due to the extremely bad weather. I'm guessing we're gonna have to make some extra sacrifices to the rain gods to plead with them to stop screwing with our shows. Sorry again."