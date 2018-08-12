September Mourning, Kaleido and Charcoal Tongue Announce Tour (Week in Review)

. September Mourning, Kaleido and Charcoal Tongue Announce Tour was a top story on Thursday: September Mourning has announced that they will be launching a U.S. tour later this month dubbed the Summer Soul Collection 2018 Tour with special guests Kaleido and Charcoal Tongue. The tour is scheduled to kick off on August 17th in Battle Creek, MI at the Music Factory and will conclude on September 29th in New Baltimore, MI at Diesel. September Mourning had this to say, "The new music we are debuting throughout our Summer Soul Collection is a seamless combination of the signature September Mourning tone mixed with genre bending sounds, more modern voicings and major hooks... You can get a taste of it in our tour video but be sure to bring your soul to the collection nearest you to fully experience the world and sound of September Mourning." Read more - here. More September Mourning News Share this article

