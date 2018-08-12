|
Slash To Play Special Show At Iconic Music Club (Week in Review)
Slash To Play Special Show At Iconic Music Club was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Slash ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators will perform an exclusive show for SiriusXM listeners at the famed Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles, CA on September 11, ahead of the September 21 release of their new album, "Living The Dream."
SiriusXM subscribers will have the opportunity to win tickets to the private intimate performance through an invitation sent by e-mail to qualified subscribers who have consented to e-mail marketing from SiriusXM and who have registered their music interests with the music service.
Subscribers since July 20, 2018 will be able to enter for the chance to win a trip for two to Los Angeles, CA including airfare, hotel stay and a pair of tickets to the event; full details are available from the company.
SiriusXM will broadcast Slash's club performance on the day of the album's release, September 21 at 8:00 pm ET on SiriusXM's Octane, via satellite on channel 37, through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at siriusxm.com; the concert will also air simultaneously on Howard Stern's Howard 101 channel. Read more - here.
