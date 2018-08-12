|
The Church Announce Starfish 30th Anniversary Tour (Week in Review)
The Church Announce Starfish 30th Anniversary Tour was a top story on Thursday: The Church have announced that they will be launching a North American tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their "Starfish" album which featured their breakout hit "'Under The Milky Way." The band will be making an appearance at the Music Tastes Good Fest in Long Beach, Ca on September 30th and will kick off the tour on October 1st in San Francisco at The Chapel. The special dates will feature the band performing the album in its entirely, as well as selected songs from their entire 38 year career. See the newly announced dates - here.
