The Doors Share Rough Mix Of 'Hello, I Love You' (Week in Review)

.
The Doors

The Doors Share Rough Mix Of 'Hello, I Love You' was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) The Doors are streaming a rough mix of their 1967 hit, "Hello, I Love You", as a preview to the September 14 release of an expanded 50th anniversary edition of their third album, "Waiting For The Sun."

"What a great opener, 'Hello, I love you, tell me your name,'" drummer John Densmore tells Rolling Stone. "Like, whoa, OK. That's aggressive. You're in love with me but you don't know my credentials? It's about an African-American girl [Jim Morrison] saw on the boardwalk in Venice. 'Do you hope to make her see you, fool?/Do you hope to pluck this dusky jewel?' Who puts words like that to rock & roll? Only Jim."

50 years after "Hello, I Love You" topped the US charts on August 3, 1968, Rhino Records released a new 7" version of the single with its b-side, "Love Street" on August 3, 2018. For this anniversary release and vinyl debut, Rhino used mono radio mixes of the songs that were given exclusively to radio stations for airplay in 1968.

The "Waiting For The Sun: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition" is a 2-CD/1-LP collection that features a new version of the album's original stereo mix on both CD and 180-gram vinyl LP, which has been newly remastered from the original master tapes by The Doors' longtime engineer/mixer Bruce Botnick. Read more and listen to the song - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

The Doors Share Rough Mix Of 'Hello, I Love You'

