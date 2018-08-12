AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio

Journalist Steve Newton has published an image of the iconic rocker and his nephew, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, having a smoke break on the outside deck of The Warehouse taken by fans Crystal Lambert and Glenn Slavens, who previously captured a photo of singer Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd in the same location.

As for future images, Newton writes: "There might not be any newer ones to come, because word got out that the Aussie earbusters were being spied on, and now there's a big umbrella on the deck blocking the sight of any legendary rockers sipping coffee or whatever's in those white mugs."

AC/DC have recorded their last three albums at the Canadian studio owned by rocker Bryan Adams, including 2000's "Stiff Upper Lip", 2008's "Black Ice" and 2014's "Rock Or Bust." Read more - here.