Ace Frehley Streams New Song 'Rockin' With The Boys' (Week in Review)

.
Ace Frehley

Ace Frehley Streams New Song 'Rockin' With The Boys' was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has released an online stream of his new song "Rockin' With The Boys" as the latest single from his forthcoming album, "Spaceman."

Originally written during KISS's heyday in the '70s, the tune follows the previously-issued "Bronx Boy" as the second song released from the project that sees the guitarist deliver eight new original tracks alongside a cover of "I Wanna Go Back" by the Oakland, CA group Billy Satellite that went on to become a US Top 10 hit for Eddie Money.

Due October 19, "Spaceman" also features a guest appearance on bass by Gene Simmons on "Without You I'm Nothing" and "Your Wish Is My Command" - two songs Frehley co-wrote with his former KISS bandmate last year.

The rocker's eighth album marks the first collection of all new Frehley-penned material since 2014's "Space Invader" - which debuted and peaked at No. 9 on the US Billboard 200 and was followed by the 2016 all-star covers album, "Origins Vol. 1". Listen to the song - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Ace Frehley News

