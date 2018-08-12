Ace Frehley Streams New Song 'Rockin' With The Boys'

Originally written during KISS's heyday in the '70s, the tune follows the previously-issued "Bronx Boy" as the second song released from the project that sees the guitarist deliver eight new original tracks alongside a cover of "I Wanna Go Back" by the Oakland, CA group Billy Satellite that went on to become a US Top 10 hit for Eddie Money.

Due October 19, "Spaceman" also features a guest appearance on bass by Gene Simmons on "Without You I'm Nothing" and "Your Wish Is My Command" - two songs Frehley co-wrote with his former KISS bandmate last year.

The rocker's eighth album marks the first collection of all new Frehley-penned material since 2014's "Space Invader" - which debuted and peaked at No. 9 on the US Billboard 200 and was followed by the 2016 all-star covers album, "Origins Vol. 1". Listen to the song - here.