News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Circles Release 'Dream Sequence' Video (Week in Review)

.
Circles

Circles Release 'Dream Sequence' Video was a top story on Friday: Circles have released a music video for their single "Dream Sequence." The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "The Last One", which is set to be released on August 31st.

Dave Hunter had the following to say about the new track and video, "The song follows our singer Ben as he journeys into his own sub-conscious and confronts an inevitable world of change.

"The place we first see him is in his 'happy place'. In a sea of peaceful white he floats through his life without risk or fear. The world in which the band are performing slowly begins to consume his peaceful world and he must face a new, unknown way of being.

"This concept follows the story in the lyrics and was derived from life experiences I've had, where I knew certain situations I was in were too good to be true and some unexpected change would present itself at any given time.

"We wanted to create something more conceptual than what we had ever done in the past. We had some pretty ambitious ideas and just went for it. We stayed true to our DIY approach and shot and produced the whole video ourselves in our rehearsal space in Melbourne, Australia.

"When I'm not playing drums for Circles, I do video production for a living, working with many bands directing their music videos. We spent one day shooting and seven days in post production, so a fairly hefty turn-around." Watch the video - here.

More Circles News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Circles Release 'Dream Sequence' Video

Circles Release 'Tether' Music Video

Singled Out: Hail The Pilot's In Circles

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Dave Grohl Releases Video Of Full Epic New Song Performance- Ace Frehley Streams New Song- more

AC/DC Album Speculation Fueled By Studio Photo- Slash To Play Special Show At Iconic Music Club- Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Forced To Cancel Show At Last Minute- more

Dave Grohl Previews 23 Minute Solo Song 'Play'- Toto Answering Weezer Back With Release Of Hash Pipe Cover- Phil Collins Plays Well With Robert Plant, Clapton, McCartney- more

AC/DC New Album Rumors Heating Up- Foreigner Announce More Reunion Shows With Original Members- Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit- Dave Grohl- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio

Dave Grohl Releases Video Of Full Epic New Song Performance

Ace Frehley Streams New Song 'Rockin' With The Boys'

Five Finger Death Punch Frontman Jams With Bad Wolves

Led Zeppelin Stream Classic 'Rock And Roll' Performance

Hopesfall Release 'Bradley Fighting Vehicle' Video

Shinedown Release 'Get Up' Video

Yes Kick Off Anniversary Tour With Rare Club Show

Circles Release 'Dream Sequence' Video

Video From Pearl Jam's Summer Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Singled Out: Framing Hanley's Puzzle Pieces

Alex Chilton And Peter Holsapple Lost 1970s Recordings To Be Released

Alex Chilton And Peter Holsapple Lost 1970s Recordings To Be Released

AC/DC Album Speculation Fueled By Studio Photo

Slash To Play Special Show At Iconic Music Club

Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Forced To Cancel Show At Last Minute

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.