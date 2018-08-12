Dave Grohl Releases Video Of Full Epic New Song Performance

Part one opens with narrated behind the scenes discussion of the love of playing music and the lifelong relationship with an instrument - as well as the process and challenges of recording and filming this unique performance that sees Grohl play all seven instruments on the track, all live.

The entire song was played by Grohl, each time on a different instrument, live all the way through for 23 minutes. The "Play" online interactive experience offers viewer/listener/participants the options of taking in the mini-doc and Grohl performance as is, focusing on one instrument, and/or downloading "Play" sheet music. Read more and watch the video - here.