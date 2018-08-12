Shinedown Release 'Get Up' Video

Frontman Brent Smith told the Huffington Post (via Classic Rock) the following about the clip, "We didn't want the video to open up in a dark, dark place. Bill was like, 'I don't want to do that. I don't want to do what everybody thinks we're going to do, so let's do something that shows a tremendous amount of heart but also shows a lift.'

"Of course, it's an emotional video. We wanted to make the video uplifting and not in a cheesy way." He added, "We don't want people to feel ashamed about what they're going through. You're not going to be defined by your failures. You're going to be defined by the fact that you didn't give up. The song is for the world in a lot of ways." Watch the video - here.