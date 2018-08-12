News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Yes Kick Off Anniversary Tour With Rare Club Show (Week in Review)

.
Yes

Yes Kick Off Anniversary Tour With Rare Club Show was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Yes featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman will kick off their 2018 US tour with a rare club show at the famed Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles on August 26.

This intimate venue has been selected to celebrate Yes' first headline show there in November 1971, with tickets to be available at '71 prices - only $2 each!

As the music industry takes a stand against second ticketing, the legendary band will be doing their best to combat scalpers and make sure that tickets get into the hands of actual Yes fans and not intermediaries, by making them available only at the door on the day of the show and for cash only.

"I can remember playing the Whisky as though it was yesterday," recalls Jon Anderson. "It was such an important happening for the Yes band. We were still very new to the USA, but I felt so connected to America for some reason...the stage, the setting, the atmosphere was so exciting. We played 5 nights, and each night the crowds got bigger and more excited, so did we, we played our hearts out, the reaction was amazing to say the least.

"I felt, at last, we are making it in this wild and wonderful rock 'n' roll business, and I just loved every minute. I'm sure I will feel the same when we play at the Whisky again in August… 2018 wow! Who would have believed it?"

"I remember the shows so well," remembers Rick Wakeman. "I think we did either 3 or 5 days. There was no room on the stage for my keyboards, so they put planks of wood over the door entrance and I played there. It was my very first trip to America and I loved it."

"Having lived in LA for around 40 years, the Whisky is an important landmark," adds Trevor Rabin. "My native Los Angeles son has played there often. This will be my first time. It's going to be wild. Only in LA!" Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Yes News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Yes Kick Off Anniversary Tour With Rare Club Show

Yes (Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman) Reveal New Song 'Fragile'

Yes Guitarist Steve Howe To Be Named 2018 Prog God

Yes To Be Joined By Former Singer At Upcoming 50th Anniversary Shows

Yes Announce 50th Anniversary Live At The Apollo

Yes Star Excited To Reunite With Band For 50th Anniversary

Yes Reveal Founding Member's Return and 50th Anniversary Plans

Yes Featuring Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman 50th Anniversary Tour

Yes Announce 2019 Cruise To The Edge Details

Yes Announce North American 50th Anniversary Tour Details

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio- Dave Grohl Releases Video Of Full Epic New Song Performance- Ace Frehley Streams New Song- more

AC/DC Album Speculation Fueled By Studio Photo- Slash To Play Special Show At Iconic Music Club- Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Forced To Cancel Show At Last Minute- more

Dave Grohl Previews 23 Minute Solo Song 'Play'- Toto Answering Weezer Back With Release Of Hash Pipe Cover- Phil Collins Plays Well With Robert Plant, Clapton, McCartney- more

AC/DC New Album Rumors Heating Up- Foreigner Announce More Reunion Shows With Original Members- Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit- Dave Grohl- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC Album Rumors Grow As Angus Young Spotted At Studio

Dave Grohl Releases Video Of Full Epic New Song Performance

Ace Frehley Streams New Song 'Rockin' With The Boys'

Five Finger Death Punch Frontman Jams With Bad Wolves

Led Zeppelin Stream Classic 'Rock And Roll' Performance

Hopesfall Release 'Bradley Fighting Vehicle' Video

Shinedown Release 'Get Up' Video

Yes Kick Off Anniversary Tour With Rare Club Show

Circles Release 'Dream Sequence' Video

Video From Pearl Jam's Summer Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Singled Out: Framing Hanley's Puzzle Pieces

Alex Chilton And Peter Holsapple Lost 1970s Recordings To Be Released

Alex Chilton And Peter Holsapple Lost 1970s Recordings To Be Released

AC/DC Album Speculation Fueled By Studio Photo

Slash To Play Special Show At Iconic Music Club

Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Forced To Cancel Show At Last Minute

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.