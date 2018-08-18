|
I Killed The Prom Queen Announce One Off Reunion With Former Members (Week in Review)
I Killed The Prom Queen Announce One Off Reunion With Former Members was a top story on Monday: I Killed The Prom Queen have announced that they will be playing a special one off reunion show at the UNIFY Gathering 2019 where they celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album. The special performance will feature current members Jona Weinhofen and Kevin Cameron along with former members JJ Peters, Sean Kennedy, and Michael Crafter. The band advises fans that this does not mark a reunion of that lineup, but a special performance to mark the anniversary of their "When Goodbye Means Forever" album. - here.
