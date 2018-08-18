News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue (Week in Review)

Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are streaming live audio of their 1973 classic, "The Ocean", as a preview to the September 7th release of multiple remastered editions of the soundtrack to the concert film, "The Song Remains The Same."

The song originally appeared on the group's fifth album, "Houses Of The Holy", which topped the charts in the UK, Canada, Australia and the US, where it went on to sell more than 11 million copies.

Due September 7, "The Song Remains The Same" features material recorded during the band's 1973 performances at New York's Madison Square Garden and was first released in 1976.

Featuring newly-remastered audio supervised by Jimmy Page, the soundtrack reissue will be available via Super Deluxe Boxed Set, CD, vinyl, digital versions, plus the full album's debut release in Hi-Res 5.1 surround sound on Blu-ray. Listen to the preview clip - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

