News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Announce North American Solo Tour (Week in Review)

.
Billy Gibbons

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Announce North American Solo Tour was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons has announced dates for a fall tour of North America in support of his forthcoming solo album, "The Big Bad Blues."

The five-week run - which will open October 13 in Riverside, CA - mixes casino, club, theater and amphitheater shows before it wraps up at the famed Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA on November 18.

Gibbons will be joined on the trek by a lineup that includes drummer Matt Sorum (Guns 'N' Roses, Velvet Revolver), guitarist Austin Hanks, and DJ and harmonica player Elwood Francis. See the dates - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Billy Gibbons News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Announce North American Solo Tour

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Streams New Song Missin' Yo Kissin'

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Streams New Muddy Waters Cover

John Fogerty and ZZ Top' Billy Gibbons Stream New Song 'The Holy Grail'

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Releasing New Solo Album

Richie Sambora, Billy Gibbons Part Of Guitar Legends For Heroes TV Special

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Addresses Up Close & Personal Confusion

Warren Haynes, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Lead Elmore James Tribute

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Reveals Best Advice He Ever Received

Toby Keith, Alabama and Billy Gibbons Added To Merle Haggard Tribute

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Music Legend Aretha Franklin Dead At 76- Disturbed Release New Video And Announce 'Adventurous' Album- Another AC/DC Sighting At Recording Studio- more

Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'- The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968- Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million- more

Megadeth New Album Plans Revealed By Dave Mustaine- Stryper's Oz Fox Suffers Seizure On Stage- Led Zeppelin Stream 'The Ocean' From 'The Song Remains The Same' Reissue- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Music Legend Aretha Franklin Dead At 76

Disturbed Release New Video And Announce 'Adventurous' Album

Another AC/DC Sighting At Recording Studio

Bad Wolves First Rock Band To Go Platinum With 2018 Release

Huntress Frontwoman Jill Janus Takes Her Own Life

Reworked The Clash Classic Streaming To Preview Joe Strummer Compilation

Coheed And Cambria Streaming New Song 'The Gutter' Video

DevilDriver's Early Albums Remastered For Reissue

New Prog Supergroup In Continuum Reveal Debut Album Details

Singled Out: Happy's I Call Shotgun

Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'

The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968

Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million

Greta Van Fleet release 'When The Curtain Falls' video

Aerosmith Announce Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency

Mastodon Plotting Next Studio Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.