ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Announce North American Solo Tour (Week in Review)
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Announce North American Solo Tour was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons has announced dates for a fall tour of North America in support of his forthcoming solo album, "The Big Bad Blues."
The five-week run - which will open October 13 in Riverside, CA - mixes casino, club, theater and amphitheater shows before it wraps up at the famed Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA on November 18.
Gibbons will be joined on the trek by a lineup that includes drummer Matt Sorum (Guns 'N' Roses, Velvet Revolver), guitarist Austin Hanks, and DJ and harmonica player Elwood Francis. See the dates - here.
