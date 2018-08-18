News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




We're Still Here: Johnny Cash's Bitter Tears Revisited DVD Announced (Week in Review)

.
Johnny Cash

We're Still Here: Johnny Cash's Bitter Tears Revisited DVD Announced was a top story on Wednesday: "We're Still Here: Johnny Cash's Bitter Tears Revisited", a documentary by Antonino D'Ambrosio (based on his own critically-acclaimed book) that tells the story of Johnny Cash's controversial concept album "Bitter Tears: Ballads of the American Indian", is set to be released on DVD by Kino Lorber on September 21st. We were sent the following details:

Bonus features include additional interviews and the trailer. We're Still Here: Johnny Cash's Bitter Tears Revisited is a feature documentary based on Antonino D'Ambrosio's critically acclaimed book A Heartland and a Guitar: Johnny Cash and the Making of Bitter Tears, which tells the astonishing story behind Cash's little known concept album and his unique collaboration with folk artist Peter La Farge.

With this still largely unknown recording, Cash placed himself in the middle of the fervent social upheavals gripping the nation at the time (many of which still inflame us in the present). Cash faced censorship and an angry backlash from radio stations, DJs, and fans, for speaking out on behalf of Native people on "Bitter Tears: Ballads of the American Indian." He decided to fight back. Read more - here.

