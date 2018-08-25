|
Aerosmith Rock Classic Song On Late Night TV (Week in Review)
Aerosmith Rock Classic Song On Late Night TV was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Aerosmith performed their 1973 classic, "Mama Kin", on NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on August 16th and video of the performance has gone online.
The late night television appearance - which also delivered an online exclusive of a cover of Bull Moose Jackson's "Big Ten Inch Record" as heard on 1975's "Toys In The Attic" - followed the Boston band's official announcement of a spring 2019 residency in Las Vegas a day earlier on the same network's Today Show.
"Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild" will see the group perform an 18-date series at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort in Las Vegas beginning Saturday, April 6, 2019.
Producer Giles Martin has been brought in to oversee a production that promises "one of the most immersive, state-of-the art audio and video technology experiences in Las Vegas," featuring never-seen-before content from the band.
"We wanted to bring in there things that we really can't do on the road on a regular tour," guitarist Joe Perry told The Today Show. "So we want to bring a show that still has Aerosmith and all the guts of Aerosmith but has a whole other element to it that we've never been able to do before." Watch both perfomrances - here.
