Alice Cooper Reveals 'A Paranormal Evening' Trailer (Week in Review)
Alice Cooper Reveals 'A Paranormal Evening' Trailer was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Alice Cooper is streaming a video trailer as a preview to the August 31 release of "A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris", a new live package documenting the final date of his 2017 tour in support of his latest album, "Paranormal."
After an entire year spent on the road, the Paranormal Tour ended in Paris on December 7, 2017 at the world renowned Olympia; since its opening in 1888, the venue has witnessed changes in entertainment and pop culture for 130 years - from the can-can through Édith Piaf to Johnny Hallyday and the Beatles and...Alice Cooper.
"A Paranormal Evening" sees Cooper and his band deliver classic tracks and fan favorites from his lengthy career at the world-famous Olympia, including "I'm Eighteen", "School's Out", and "No More Mr. Nice Guy", among others.
The project will be available in multiple formats, including as a 2CD digipak, 2LP Gatefold (white and red LP), and digitally. Watch the trailer - here.
