News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Alice Cooper Reveals 'A Paranormal Evening' Trailer (Week in Review)

.
Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper Reveals 'A Paranormal Evening' Trailer was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Alice Cooper is streaming a video trailer as a preview to the August 31 release of "A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris", a new live package documenting the final date of his 2017 tour in support of his latest album, "Paranormal."

After an entire year spent on the road, the Paranormal Tour ended in Paris on December 7, 2017 at the world renowned Olympia; since its opening in 1888, the venue has witnessed changes in entertainment and pop culture for 130 years - from the can-can through Édith Piaf to Johnny Hallyday and the Beatles and...Alice Cooper.

"A Paranormal Evening" sees Cooper and his band deliver classic tracks and fan favorites from his lengthy career at the world-famous Olympia, including "I'm Eighteen", "School's Out", and "No More Mr. Nice Guy", among others.

The project will be available in multiple formats, including as a 2CD digipak, 2LP Gatefold (white and red LP), and digitally. Watch the trailer - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Alice Cooper News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Alice Cooper Reveals 'A Paranormal Evening' Trailer

Alice Cooper Streams Classic Song Performance From Paranormal Package

Alice Cooper Reaches New Milestone With Lottery Ticket Honor

Alice Cooper Shares Classic Hit Song Performance

Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album

Alice Cooper Talks Forming Group With Joe Perry And Johnny Depp

Alice Cooper Says That Johnny Depp Is A Real Guitarist

Alice Cooper Streaming 'Holy Water'

Alice Cooper Expands North American Tour Into The Fall

The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68- Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases Statement About Wife's Death- Sammy Hagar In Lip-Sync Challenge Video With Police- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music- KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Added 'Full Shred' Set To Comeback Show- Smashing Pumpkins Living Streaming Concert- more

Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington- Killswitch Engage Announce U.S. Fall Tour- Sick Of It All Announce New Album 'Wake The Sleeping Dragon'- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68

Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases Statement About Wife's Death

Sammy Hagar In Lip-Sync Challenge Video With Hometown Police

Chris Cornell Seattle Tribute Statue Ceremony Pushed Back

Blink-182's Travis Barker Joins 2nd Annual Emo Nite Day Lineup

Fan Sourced Tom Petty 'You And Me' Video Released

John Lennon 140-Track 'Imagine' Collection Set For Release

Ratt's Stephen Pearcy Streams Song From Upcoming Solo Album

War Of Thrones Release 'Savior' Video

Singled Out: Thunder Horse's Demons Speak

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music

KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Adds 'Full Shred' Set To Comeback Show

Smashing Pumpkins Living Streaming Seattle Concert This Friday

Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album and Tour

Prince 37-Track Anthology And Over 20 Albums Now Streaming

Little Steven Releases New Live Video Featuring Richie Sambora

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.