Alice In Chains To Be First Band To Play Atop Seattle Space Needle (Week in Review)

Alice In Chains

Alice In Chains To Be First Band To Play Atop Seattle Space Needle was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Alice In Chains will make Seattle history on August 21 when they become the first band ever to perform 500 feet above the city at the iconic Space Needle's brand-new revolving glass floor as they launch their new album, "Rainier Fog."

The group will deliver an acoustic set on The Loupe, which offers 360-degree views of the city as part of the tower's recent $100 million renovation.

"I've visited the Space Needle many times in my life and it's going to be a real honor and a total trip for us to play there," says guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell. "We're so proud of this album and to be able to celebrate its release with a performance at one of our town's most iconic landmarks is really special. It sorta reminds me of the time we did the 'Again' video, but instead of being 6 feet in the air rocking out on a glass floor, we'll be 50 stories high... slight difference."

SiriusXM will broadcast the band's acoustic performance exclusively on Friday, August 31 at 5 PM ET and PT via satellite and through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at siriusxm.com.

Due August 24, "Rainier Fog" marks Alice In Chains' first album in five years; they worked on the set with producer Nick Raskulinecz at studios in Seattle, Nashville and Los Angeles.

The Space Needle event lands a day after Major League Baseball's Seattle Mariners will host an Alice In Chains Night at Safeco Field on August 20 as part of the album launch festivities. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Alice In Chains News

