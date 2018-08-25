News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Marilyn Manson Collapses On Stage During Concert (Week in Review)

.
Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson Collapses On Stage During Concert was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Marilyn Manson collapsed on stage during an August 18 performance in Houston, TX before ending his show after just five songs on the Twins Of Evil tour with Rob Zombie, and video of the incident has surfaced online.

According to The Houston Press, Manson's tour manager escorted photographers from the pit prior to the start of his set at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, explaining that the singer was feeling very ill and did not want his picture taken.

The paper notes Manson remained "mostly stationary and visibly shaking at times while he braced himself with the microphone stand" during the abbreviated five-song set, which included very long breaks between songs with the stage blacked out

Manson referenced a case of "heat poisoning" prior to the start of the evening's third song, "This Is The New Sh*t", before collapsing on top of one of the monitors at the end of the next tune, his cover of the Eurythmics' classic, "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" - as roadies could be seen on the side of the stage worriedly contemplating on whether or not to assist him.

Manson managed one more song - the title track to 1996's "Antichrist Superstar" - before leaving the stage, with the Houston media outlet adding that "talk backstage speculated that it was a horrible case of food poisoning" that caused the singer's early exit.

During Zombie's headlining set, the rocker referenced his tour mate's status prior to delivering what should have been their nightly duet on a recently-released cover of a Beatles classic.

"Unfortunately tonight, my good friend Mr. Manson is not feeling too good," Zombie told the crowd, who expressed their disappointment about his brief performance. "Why are you booing him, he doesn't feel good; I can't help it. He is under the weather, unfortunately, feeling like crap, and wishes he could be here right now to do this with me because it takes two to tango when there's twins of evil involved. I guess I'll do this one solo ...we'll scream real loud...he's probably on the bus feeling like crap...we'll make him feel better, man" as the band began "Helter Skelter." See video of Manson incident and Zombie's performance - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Marilyn Manson News

