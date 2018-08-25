News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Slash Streaming Brand New Song 'Mind Your Manners' (Week in Review)

.
Slash

Slash Streaming Brand New Song 'Mind Your Manners' was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Slash ft. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators are streaming "Mind Your Manners" as the latest preview to the September 21 release of their new album, "Living The Dream."

"I wrote this song on the spot to help the band get up and running once we got back in the studio this past January," explains Slash. "It's just a go-for-it type of song. Pretty straightforward rock and fun to play."

"'Mind Your Manners' was something I didn't hear until the guys had started jamming together," adds Kennedy. "It's a cool, up-tempo sort of thing and I knew immediately it would have its own place on this record. Lyrically, it's about how when things are going well there always tends to be someone who tries to rain on your parade and knock you down. You have to keep people like that in check and not let them get to you." Listen to the new song - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Slash News

