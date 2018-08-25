News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Blessthefall Losing Founding Member Following Tour (Week in Review)

.
Blessthefall

Blessthefall Losing Founding Member Following Tour was a top story on Tuesday: Blessthefall drummer and cofounding member Matt Traynor has announced that he is leaving the band after 14 years following their band's upcoming Hard Feelings Tour.

He shared the following with fans, "After much time and consideration, I have come to the personal decision to end my time with Blessthefall. The Hard Feeling US tour will be my last.

"Making the choice to step away from something that I have been a part of since its origin has been bittersweet. I was 'living the dream' for twelve plus years, but now that I have a family, I've realized that my dream has changed. I'm so proud to see how far BTF has gone and all the experiences I've had. I'll never forget them.

"I'd like to thank Beau, Jared, Eric, Elliott, Craig, Mike, Miles, Dave our management, record labels, my sponsors, all of our crew members , who have been brothers/sisters to me and have shaped me to be who I am today. And of course my wife and family for juggling life around a touring schedule for so long. I'll forever be grateful.

"Lastly, I would like to thank every one of you, who over the years have supported me and this band. BTF would not have been able to withstand the test of time without such an amazing fan base. I hope to see as many of you as possible on my last tour and end my run with a bang!" - here.

