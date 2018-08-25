News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Iron Maiden Celebrate Conclusion Of Legacy Of The Beast tour (Week in Review)

Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden Celebrate Conclusion Of Legacy Of The Beast tour was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Iron Maiden are celebrating the end of the Legacy Of The Beast summer tour of Europe with a pair of newly-released videos. The first clip features the band toasting fans with the world's biggest bottle of their own Trooper beer at the trek's August 11 finale at London's O2 Arena, with frontman Bruce Dickinson telling the crowd:

"We would like to thank you all for coming tonight. Some of you came last night, some of you have been following us around Europe, and I raise my glass to you for the rest of my days, alright. You're f**king brilliant. Thank you all."

A second video presents a mix of live concert footage alongside individual thank you messages from some of the group's members, with Dickinson saying: "What an unbelievable tour this has been. I actually really don't want it to stop...I would like it to go on for another couple of months, frankly. It's gone so fast I can't believe we are 38 shows done, three-quarters of a million people played to, and the reviews and the reactions and everything have just been incredible.

"I'm incredibly proud of the band, I'm incredibly proud of the crew that helps us and put this whole thing together...incredible team effort - and, of course, the team also involves the audience, because we're all part of the same team. So thank you."

The 2018 summer series saw Iron Maiden mix headline shows with festival appearances - including Sweden Rock, Italy's Firenze Rocks, Austria's Novarock, Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting, France's Hellfest and Hungary's Volt Festival, among others.

The trek also saw Dickinson celebrate his 60th birthday on stage during the band's August 7 show in Birmingham, UK. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

