|
Iron Maiden Celebrate Conclusion Of Legacy Of The Beast tour (Week in Review)
.
Iron Maiden Celebrate Conclusion Of Legacy Of The Beast tour was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Iron Maiden are celebrating the end of the Legacy Of The Beast summer tour of Europe with a pair of newly-released videos. The first clip features the band toasting fans with the world's biggest bottle of their own Trooper beer at the trek's August 11 finale at London's O2 Arena, with frontman Bruce Dickinson telling the crowd: "We would like to thank you all for coming tonight. Some of you came last night, some of you have been following us around Europe, and I raise my glass to you for the rest of my days, alright. You're f**king brilliant. Thank you all."
"We would like to thank you all for coming tonight. Some of you came last night, some of you have been following us around Europe, and I raise my glass to you for the rest of my days, alright. You're f**king brilliant. Thank you all."