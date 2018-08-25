News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Judas Priest Planning 50th Anniversary Celebrations (Week in Review)

.
Judas Priest

Judas Priest Planning 50th Anniversary Celebrations was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford says in a new radio interview that the veteran metal icons are planning to mark the band's 50th anniversary in 2019.

"We are, yes," Halford tells 93.3 WMMR Philadelphia. "We're already having these discussions every now and again in the band and with our label and with our promoters and management. We have some ideas and when we get close to solidifying something, we'll let you guys know.

"It's gonna be a great year," added the singer. "What a celebration. Another incredible milestone for Judas Priest that we're looking forward to sharing with everybody."

Formed in Birmingham, UK in 1969 and fronted by original vocalist Al Atkins, it was the arrival of Halford in 1973 and their debut album, "Rocka Rolla", a year later that launched Judas Priest on an international basis while going on to create a catalog of 18 studio albums and worldwide sales of almost 50 million copies. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Judas Priest News

