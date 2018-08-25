News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show (Week in Review)

.
Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Pearl Jam performed their live debut of the 1974 David Bowie classic, "Rebel Rebel", during the first of two shows at Chicago's Wrigley Field on August 18.

Rolling Stone reports diehard Chicago Cubs fan Eddie Vedder prefaced the Bowie tune with a long remembrance about attending the team's World Series drought-ending win in 2016 before welcoming Cubs co-owner Tom Ricketts and the World Series trophy onstage as highlights played on the venue's video screens.

Last fall, Pearl Jam released their concert film, "Let's Play Two", which was recorded over two shows at Wrigley Field and follows the Chicago Cubs' journey to their first World Series title in 108 years.

The Seattle rockers delivered a 32-song set of tracks from throughout their career alongside tributes and covers of songs by Eddie Holland ("Leaving Here"), Chris Cornell ("Missing"), Tom Petty ("I Won't Back Down"), The Clash ("Know Your Rights") and Neil Young ("Rockin' In The Free World").

Former NBA Chicago Bulls star and longtime friend of the band Dennis Rodman made a brief appearance on stage when he delivered a ukulele to Vedder before the group launched into "Sleeping By Myself", a track from his 2011 album, "Ukulele Songs." Check out video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Pearl Jam News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show

Lullwater Release Video For Cover Of Pearl Jam Classic

Pearl Jam Play Tribute To Chris Cornell During Seattle Show

Video From Pearl Jam's Summer Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Jack White Does Rockin' Jam With Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic

Pearl Jam Forced To Postpone Show After Eddie Vedder Silenced

Pearl Jam Dedicates Tour Kick Off To late Anthony Bourdain And More

Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album

Pearl Jam Star Reveals Timetable For New Album

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68- Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases Statement About Wife's Death- Sammy Hagar In Lip-Sync Challenge Video With Police- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music- KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Added 'Full Shred' Set To Comeback Show- Smashing Pumpkins Living Streaming Concert- more

Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington- Killswitch Engage Announce U.S. Fall Tour- Sick Of It All Announce New Album 'Wake The Sleeping Dragon'- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68

Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases Statement About Wife's Death

Sammy Hagar In Lip-Sync Challenge Video With Hometown Police

Chris Cornell Seattle Tribute Statue Ceremony Pushed Back

Blink-182's Travis Barker Joins 2nd Annual Emo Nite Day Lineup

Fan Sourced Tom Petty 'You And Me' Video Released

John Lennon 140-Track 'Imagine' Collection Set For Release

Ratt's Stephen Pearcy Streams Song From Upcoming Solo Album

War Of Thrones Release 'Savior' Video

Singled Out: Thunder Horse's Demons Speak

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music

KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Adds 'Full Shred' Set To Comeback Show

Smashing Pumpkins Living Streaming Seattle Concert This Friday

Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album and Tour

Prince 37-Track Anthology And Over 20 Albums Now Streaming

Little Steven Releases New Live Video Featuring Richie Sambora

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.