Singled Out: Letting Go's Ropeswing (Week in Review)

Letting Go

Singled Out: Letting Go's Ropeswing was a top story on Tuesday: New Hampshire hardcore outfit Letting Go are releasing their debut album 'Something To Me' this Friday (August 24th) and to celebrate we asked Aric Leighton to tell us about the song "Ropeswing". Here is the story:

In the early stages of writing for our debut album Something to Me, we weren't 100% what direction the music was going to take. We wrote a lot of super heavy stuff, a lot of upbeat sounding, lighter stuff. Pretty much the two sides to our sound.

Ropeswing started as this really heavy song, with no melody in it whatsoever. Mostly palm mutes and "panic chords". We were having a ton of trouble continuing writing on the song, and I actually hated it at the time, so I was no help.

I had it demoed out, and I decided to play around with it and see if I could make it into something I liked. So, I took out the panic chords and replaced them with notes that had actual melody to them, but keeping the dark tone. After that, we had no trouble finishing the song, and it's one of our favorites

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the album - right here!

