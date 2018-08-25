News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Band Stream Remix From Big Pink 50th Anniversary Reissue (Week in Review)

.
The Band

The Band Stream Remix From Big Pink 50th Anniversary Reissue was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) The Band are streaming a 2018 remix of "This Wheel's On Fire" as preview to the August 31 release of multiple 50th Anniversary editions of their 1968 debut, "Music From Big Pink."

Written by bassist Rick Danko and Bob Dylan and first recorded during their famous 1967 sessions with The Band, the track appeared on the group's debut before the original version resurfaced years later on 1975's "The Basement Tapes."

"This Wheel's On Fire" was also the title of drummer Levon Helm's 1993 autobiography, where the rocker noted: "We wanted Music From Big Pink to sound like nothing anyone else was doing. This was our music, honed in isolation from the radio and contemporary trends." Read more and listen to the remix - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More The Band News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Band Stream Remix From Big Pink 50th Anniversary Reissue

The Band Expand 'Music From Big Pink' For 50th Anniversary

Dream Theater Fans Are In For A Treat With New Album Says Band

Graham Bonnet Band Stream 'Meanwhile, Back In The Garage'

The Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce 2018 Residency

Allman Brothers Band Announce Cream Of The Crop Release

The Room Announce Band Lineup Changes

Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts Won't Mind End Of The Band

Lady Antebellum Star's Son Ready To Join The Band

The Chimpz's Shawn Lyon Wants To Help Up and Coming Bands

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68- Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases Statement About Wife's Death- Sammy Hagar In Lip-Sync Challenge Video With Police- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music- KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Added 'Full Shred' Set To Comeback Show- Smashing Pumpkins Living Streaming Concert- more

Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington- Killswitch Engage Announce U.S. Fall Tour- Sick Of It All Announce New Album 'Wake The Sleeping Dragon'- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68

Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases Statement About Wife's Death

Sammy Hagar In Lip-Sync Challenge Video With Hometown Police

Chris Cornell Seattle Tribute Statue Ceremony Pushed Back

Blink-182's Travis Barker Joins 2nd Annual Emo Nite Day Lineup

Fan Sourced Tom Petty 'You And Me' Video Released

John Lennon 140-Track 'Imagine' Collection Set For Release

Ratt's Stephen Pearcy Streams Song From Upcoming Solo Album

War Of Thrones Release 'Savior' Video

Singled Out: Thunder Horse's Demons Speak

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music

KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Adds 'Full Shred' Set To Comeback Show

Smashing Pumpkins Living Streaming Seattle Concert This Friday

Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album and Tour

Prince 37-Track Anthology And Over 20 Albums Now Streaming

Little Steven Releases New Live Video Featuring Richie Sambora

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.