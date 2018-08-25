|
Aerosmith Team With Rappers For MTV VMA Performance (Week in Review)
.
Aerosmith Team With Rappers For MTV VMA Performance was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Aerosmith teamed up with rappers Post Malone and 21 Savage to close out the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on August 20 with a pair of classic tracks. "Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild" will see the band perform an 18-date series at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort in Las Vegas beginning Saturday, April 6, 2019. See video of the VMA appearance - here.
