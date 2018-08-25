|
Singled Out: Of Limbo's Nicotine (Week in Review)
Singled Out: Of Limbo's Nicotine was a top story on Wednesday: Of Limbo tell us about the title track to their new album "Nicotine". Here is the story: The music video for Nicotine was filmed and edited by us with a zero dollar budget. It should be released and available for viewing by the end of August, 2018. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!
