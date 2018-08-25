Singled Out: Of Limbo's Nicotine (Week in Review)

Of Limbo tell us about the title track to their new album "Nicotine". Here is the story:

Nicotine, the title track of our latest release, is a social commentary focusing on the nature of addiction. Human beings are creatures of desire. To varying degrees, everyone has an addiction - something that they can't resist satisfying. People most commonly associate addiction to substance abuse, but it goes much further. There are many forms of addiction that are accepted by society to varying degrees: validation through social media, obsession with success and overworking. We ourselves are addicted to writing and recording music. Even something as positive fitness can be an addiction. The song addresses addiction as if it is an entity, an agent of temptation, discussing it from two perspectives: from the person who's addicted and from the addiction itself. The music video for Nicotine was filmed and edited by us with a zero dollar budget. It should be released and available for viewing by the end of August, 2018. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here! More Of Limbo News Share this article

