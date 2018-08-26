News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Yes Feat ARW Release Performance Video From 50th Anniversary Release (Week in Review)

Yes

Yes Feat ARW Release Performance Video From 50th Anniversary Release was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman are streaming video of their 1987 hit, "Rhythm Of Love", as a preview to the September 7 release of the new package, "50th Anniversary Live At The Apollo."

Touring alongside another version of Yes that presents vintage material and includes veterans Steve Howe and Alan White, guitarist Rabin explains the ARW lineup makes a habit of performing songs from Yes' 70s heyday and from his 12-year tenure with the group.

"We do about half and half," Rabin tells Billboard about the ARW's division of eras. "We decided we're going to explore all this stuff, and when I'm playing something I wasn't involved with recording I will look at (the original version) like it's a demo and I bring to it what I would have done if I had recorded it as a new piece. So, obviously I learn the piece but then I work really hard to express it in my way and change things -- obviously with due respect to (the original). And with my stuff which Rick wasn't involved in, he does the same thing. It makes it quite exciting and things take on a whole new life."

"As far as calling this Yes, to be honest I could care less," the guitarist adds. "I never cared what it was called in 1980 (when Rabin joined) and I don't care now. Frankly, as far as having the right to use the name legally and ethically, I think Jon has more right than anyone. He's the only original living member right now and he's the singer and one of the prime writers. So from that point of view I think calling this Yes is a pretty honest appraisal. I'm just happy to be part of it, whatever it's called." Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Yes News

