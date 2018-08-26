Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album and Tour

The new album will be entitled "amo" and is set to be released on January 11th. The group debuted the first track from the effort, called "Mantra". It can be streamed here.

The 'First Love' Tour will visit 16 cities and is scheduled to kick off on January 23rd in Nashville, TN at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium and will conclude on February 16th in Las Vegas, NV at The Joint.

Oli Sykes had this to say about the new album, "amo is a love album that explores every aspect of that most powerful emotion. It deals with the good the bad and the ugly, and as a result we've created an album that's more experimental, more varied, weird, and wonderful than anything we've done before." See the tour dates - here.