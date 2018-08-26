News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Adds 'Full Shred' Set To Comeback Show (Week in Review)

.
Vinnie Vincent

KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Adds 'Full Shred' Set To Comeback Show was a top story on Thursday: Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent's upcoming comeback concert will be even more special with the acclaimed musician and songwriter revealing that he has added a "full shred" set with electric guitar to the previously announced unplugged performance.

The special show will be will be taking place at The Guest House at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee on December 7th and is dubbed The Songs. The Music. The Stories: Vinnie Vincent Live In Concert.

The show, Vinnie's first in one is 30 years, is set to begin with an acoustic set, followed by an intermission, and then the full shred electric set. The concert will also include a special guest appearance from original Vinnie Vincent Invasion singer and former Journey star Robert Fleischman and feature performances of classic KISS and VVI songs.

Vinnie explained the change of plans, "I've been paying attention to what the fans are writing and saying, and seeing how many fans want me to put on the electric guitar and shred on so many of the great songs we all know and love." - here.

More Vinnie Vincent News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Adds 'Full Shred' Set To Comeback Show

KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Announces First Show In 30 Years

Glenn Hughes Not A Fan Of Millennials Mindset, Guns N' Roses Star Jams with Steel Panther, Vinnie Vincent Invasion Member Speaks Out, more

Ex KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent Had No Idea About Documentary

Ex-KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Addresses Gender Identity Rumors

Vinnie Vincent Does Rare Interview and Teases Tour

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68- Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases Statement About Wife's Death- Sammy Hagar In Lip-Sync Challenge Video With Police- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music- KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Added 'Full Shred' Set To Comeback Show- Smashing Pumpkins Living Streaming Concert- more

Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington- Killswitch Engage Announce U.S. Fall Tour- Sick Of It All Announce New Album 'Wake The Sleeping Dragon'- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68

Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases Statement About Wife's Death

Sammy Hagar In Lip-Sync Challenge Video With Hometown Police

Chris Cornell Seattle Tribute Statue Ceremony Pushed Back

Blink-182's Travis Barker Joins 2nd Annual Emo Nite Day Lineup

Fan Sourced Tom Petty 'You And Me' Video Released

John Lennon 140-Track 'Imagine' Collection Set For Release

Ratt's Stephen Pearcy Streams Song From Upcoming Solo Album

War Of Thrones Release 'Savior' Video

Singled Out: Thunder Horse's Demons Speak

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music

KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Adds 'Full Shred' Set To Comeback Show

Smashing Pumpkins Living Streaming Seattle Concert This Friday

Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album and Tour

Prince 37-Track Anthology And Over 20 Albums Now Streaming

Little Steven Releases New Live Video Featuring Richie Sambora

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.