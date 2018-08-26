News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Little Steven Releases New Live Video Featuring Richie Sambora (Week in Review)

.
Little Steven

Little Steven Releases New Live Video Featuring Richie Sambora was a top story on Thursday: Steven Van Zandt has released a new Little Steven And The Disciples Of Soul live video featuring former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora to promote their new live release.

The 3 disc live album, "Soulfire Live", features 24 tracks and was captured during Little Steven's North American and European tours last year and features guest appearances from Sambora, Bruce Springsteen, Peter Wolf, and Jerry Miller (of Moby Grape).

The newly released live video is for the track "Can I Get A Witness", which features Sambora and was recorded last year at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.

The clip comes ahead of the release of the Soulfire Live! 7LP vinyl box set and Blu-Ray video that will be sold later this year exclusively at Little Steven's just-launched webstore. Watch the video - here.

Day In Rock Reports
Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68- Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases Statement About Wife's Death- Sammy Hagar In Lip-Sync Challenge Video With Police- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music- KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Added 'Full Shred' Set To Comeback Show- Smashing Pumpkins Living Streaming Concert- more

Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington- Killswitch Engage Announce U.S. Fall Tour- Sick Of It All Announce New Album 'Wake The Sleeping Dragon'- more

Rock News Stories
Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68

Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases Statement About Wife's Death

Sammy Hagar In Lip-Sync Challenge Video With Hometown Police

Chris Cornell Seattle Tribute Statue Ceremony Pushed Back

Blink-182's Travis Barker Joins 2nd Annual Emo Nite Day Lineup

Fan Sourced Tom Petty 'You And Me' Video Released

John Lennon 140-Track 'Imagine' Collection Set For Release

Ratt's Stephen Pearcy Streams Song From Upcoming Solo Album

War Of Thrones Release 'Savior' Video

Singled Out: Thunder Horse's Demons Speak

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music

KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Adds 'Full Shred' Set To Comeback Show

Smashing Pumpkins Living Streaming Seattle Concert This Friday

Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album and Tour

Prince 37-Track Anthology And Over 20 Albums Now Streaming

Little Steven Releases New Live Video Featuring Richie Sambora

- more

