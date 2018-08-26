Little Steven Releases New Live Video Featuring Richie Sambora

The 3 disc live album, "Soulfire Live", features 24 tracks and was captured during Little Steven's North American and European tours last year and features guest appearances from Sambora, Bruce Springsteen, Peter Wolf, and Jerry Miller (of Moby Grape).

The newly released live video is for the track "Can I Get A Witness", which features Sambora and was recorded last year at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.

The clip comes ahead of the release of the Soulfire Live! 7LP vinyl box set and Blu-Ray video that will be sold later this year exclusively at Little Steven's just-launched webstore. Watch the video - here.