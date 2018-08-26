Opeth Release Sorceress Video From New Red Rocks Package

The package was captured in May of last year at the iconic venue and will be offered CD/DVD, CD/Blu-ray and colored vinyl when it hits stores on November 2nd via Moderbolaget Records / Nuclear Blast.

"Sorceress" was the title track to the veteran group's 2016 studio album and the band is already looking forward to their next studio effort. Guitarist Fredrik Akesson recently told Face Culture, "We're very much into demoing. I've recorded a lot of solos so far and Mikael Akerfeldt has already written 12 songs for the new album, so we have more than enough material for an album. But I think we will at least try to finish 15 songs. Hopefully we'll work on song ideas very soon." Watch the video - here.