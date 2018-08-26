News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Prince 37-Track Anthology And Over 20 Albums Now Streaming

.
Prince

Prince 37-Track Anthology And Over 20 Albums Now Streaming was a top story on Thursday: Prince fans can now stream a brand new 37-track anthology as well as previously hard to find material from the late music legend on streaming platforms.

Sony Music and the Prince Estate reached an agreement to release the new anthology and 23 albums that were recorded between 1995 and 2010 via the digital services.

More albums, which were recorded between 1978 and 2015, are expected to be released to the streaming services in the future. For now check out the list of titles that can now be streamed - here.

More Prince News

