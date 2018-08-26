|
Singled Out: For A Life Unburdened's Run Away (Week in Review)
Singled Out: For A Life Unburdened's Run Away was a top story on Thursday: Alberta metalcore quintet For A Life Unburdened just released their debut full-length "Contempt/Clarity" and to celebrate we asked singer Connor Green to tell us about the song "Run Away". Here is the story: This song all started when I began to experience anxiety on what was going on in my life. I was stressed out due to school, music, the loss of several friends, and my own ignorance to where my life was headed. This is how the song got the name "Run Away." I spoke to my mother about the stress and thought maybe the easiest way to solve my problems was to just leave it all behind and start somewhere else. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!
