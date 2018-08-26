Singled Out: For A Life Unburdened's Run Away (Week in Review)

. Singled Out: For A Life Unburdened's Run Away was a top story on Thursday: Alberta metalcore quintet For A Life Unburdened just released their debut full-length "Contempt/Clarity" and to celebrate we asked singer Connor Green to tell us about the song "Run Away". Here is the story: This song all started when I began to experience anxiety on what was going on in my life. I was stressed out due to school, music, the loss of several friends, and my own ignorance to where my life was headed. This is how the song got the name "Run Away." I spoke to my mother about the stress and thought maybe the easiest way to solve my problems was to just leave it all behind and start somewhere else.



During the process of writing the lyrics, I began to bring up some suppressed memories, as well as talk to close friends to make the song as meaningful as possible. It began to become about making big life changes, and how every decision can have negative consequences. The same goes for positive experience, but for the sake of the message, we focused on the darker side.



The video delves into the main character's life, and diverges into two different timelines, one where he keeps his undesirable job, and one where he quits. The instance in which he keeps his job, he continues to feel depressed and trapped by his daily routine and his ruthless boss. On the other hand, he struggles to put his life back together, can't find a job, and starts down the path of alcoholism. The video intentionally ends with both sides being bad. In one way, to symbolize this isn't the end of the story, and in another way, show an intentionally dark ending for a dark topic.

