Barker will be going a special DJ set at the event that will feature full band performances from All Time Low, Dashboard Confessional, Mayday Parade, 3OH!3 (Performing WANT in its entirety), Boyfriendz x Gothboiclique, Scotty Sire and Saphir.

Emo Nite LA founders (Babs Szabo, T.J. Petracca and Morgan Freed) had this to say, "We're so lucky to have such a strong and of supportive community of people that have grown with us over the last few years and continue to trust us to deliver meaningful and unique experiences with our events" - here.