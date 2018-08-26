News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases Statement About Wife's Death (Week in Review)

.
Korn

Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases Statement About Wife's Death was a top story on Friday: Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has released a statement after reports surfaced about the death of his estranged wife Deven and his bandmates James "Munky" Shaffer and Brian "Head" Welch shared tributes to her online.

Davis shared a statement via social media that reads in part (via Metal Hammer) "Over the last few days, there has been a lot of speculation over what really happened surrounding the death of my wife Deven and I want my voice to be heard.

"Over the past decade, my wife has been very, very sick. She had a serious mental illness and her addiction was a side effect. I loved her with all of my being. When she was her true self, she was an amazing wife, amazing mother and amazing friend.

"Deven had a huge heart and she would never intentionally hurt her children or anyone that she loved. She was an incredibly nurturing, giving, loving and hilarious person. She was full of life and joy and she would do anything to share that with those around her.

"I tried to hide what was going on for so long in order to protect her, but because of this tragedy that has happened to my family, I feel that now is the time to charter truth with all of you." Read more and see his full post - here.

More Korn News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases Statement About Wife's Death

Korn Frontman Impressed With Band's New Music

Korn Star Slams Lame Warped Tour Over 86ed Band

Korn To Skip 'Dumb' Songs At Follow The Leader Anniversary Shows

Korn's Jonathan Davis Reassures Fans About New Album

Korn Writing Music For Next Studio Album Says Frontman

Korn Announce 'Follow The Leader' 20th Anniversary Shows

Korn's Jonathan Davis Reveals Solo Album 'Black Labyrinth' Details

Korn's Jonathan Davis Streams New Solo Song 'What It Is'

Korn's Jonathan Davis Releasing His First Solo Album

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68- Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases Statement About Wife's Death- Sammy Hagar In Lip-Sync Challenge Video With Police- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music- KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Added 'Full Shred' Set To Comeback Show- Smashing Pumpkins Living Streaming Concert- more

Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington- Killswitch Engage Announce U.S. Fall Tour- Sick Of It All Announce New Album 'Wake The Sleeping Dragon'- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68

Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases Statement About Wife's Death

Sammy Hagar In Lip-Sync Challenge Video With Hometown Police

Chris Cornell Seattle Tribute Statue Ceremony Pushed Back

Blink-182's Travis Barker Joins 2nd Annual Emo Nite Day Lineup

Fan Sourced Tom Petty 'You And Me' Video Released

John Lennon 140-Track 'Imagine' Collection Set For Release

Ratt's Stephen Pearcy Streams Song From Upcoming Solo Album

War Of Thrones Release 'Savior' Video

Singled Out: Thunder Horse's Demons Speak

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music

KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Adds 'Full Shred' Set To Comeback Show

Smashing Pumpkins Living Streaming Seattle Concert This Friday

Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album and Tour

Prince 37-Track Anthology And Over 20 Albums Now Streaming

Little Steven Releases New Live Video Featuring Richie Sambora

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.