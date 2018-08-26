Davis shared a statement via social media that reads in part (via Metal Hammer) "Over the last few days, there has been a lot of speculation over what really happened surrounding the death of my wife Deven and I want my voice to be heard.

"Over the past decade, my wife has been very, very sick. She had a serious mental illness and her addiction was a side effect. I loved her with all of my being. When she was her true self, she was an amazing wife, amazing mother and amazing friend.

"Deven had a huge heart and she would never intentionally hurt her children or anyone that she loved. She was an incredibly nurturing, giving, loving and hilarious person. She was full of life and joy and she would do anything to share that with those around her.

"I tried to hide what was going on for so long in order to protect her, but because of this tragedy that has happened to my family, I feel that now is the time to charter truth with all of you."