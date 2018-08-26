News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68 (Week in Review)

Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68 was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Former Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King died on August 22 at the age of 68. While the cause of King's death has not been revealed, recent media reports out of Nashville indicate the rocker was battling lung cancer and had been hospitalized for the disease.

"I've just found out about Ed's passing and I'm shocked and saddened," says lone original active Skynyrd member Gary Rossington. "Ed was our brother, and a great songwriter and guitar player. I know he will be reunited with the rest of the boys in Rock and Roll Heaven. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sharon and his family."

"It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Ed King who died at his home in Nashville, Tennessee," read the statement released on the guitarist's Facebook page. "We thank his many friends and fans for their love and support of Ed during his life and career." Read more - here.

