Sammy Hagar In Lip-Sync Challenge Video With Hometown Police (Week in Review)

.
Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar In Lip-Sync Challenge Video With Hometown Police was a top story on Friday: Sammy Hagar makes a cameo appearance alongside members of the Fontana, CA Police department in a lip-sync challenge video featuring his 1984 hit, "I Can't Drive 55."

According to The Fontana Herald News, Fontana native Hagar was contacted by Officer Tim Frydendall and Orange County-based event producer John Oakes to provide approval for the song's use and to play a small role in the video.

"I didn't want my department to be outdone," explains Fryendall. "A Sammy Hagar song is a natural fit for Fontana, but I didn't think we would ever end up with an appearance from Sammy Hagar."

"When Tim and I spoke on the phone, I was happy to connect a few dots to support his request," adds Oakes, who is working with Hagar on his High Tide Beach Party & Car Show, which is slated for October 6 in Huntington Beach. "My younger brother works in law enforcement, so this was a fun opportunity to cross our careers."

In the original 1984 music video for "I Can't Drive 55," Hagar gets arrested and winds up in a courtroom, belting out the lines to the song; three decades later, the singer is featured driving the same black 1982 Ferrari 512BB from the original clip in the new Fontana Police parody.

"A big thank you to the legendary Red Rocker for lending his musical talents to help his hometown officers take the lip sync challenge to the next level," posted the Fontana police team. Watch the video - here.

