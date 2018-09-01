News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

All-Star Gary Moore Tribute Album Coming (Week in Review)

.
Gary Moore

All-Star Gary Moore Tribute Album Coming was a top story on Sunday: (hennemusic) An all-star cast of rockers are featured on "Moore Blues For Gary - A Tribute To Gary Moore", a new tribute album to the late guitarist due out this fall.

Moore bassist and longtime bandmate Bob Daisley is the brainchild behind the project that includes performances by Steve Morse (Dixie Dregs, Deep Purple), John Sykes (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake), Doug Aldrich (Dio, Whitesnake, the Dead Daisies), Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion), Eric Singer (Kiss), Ricky Warwick and Damon Johnson (Black Star Riders), and Steve Lukather (Toto), among others.

The extensive lineup is rounded out with an appearance by Moore's sons on "This One's For You", with Gus handling vocals and Jack on lead guitar. Due October 26, "Moore Blues For Gary" deliver 13 songs from the guitarist's career, which included stints in the late 1960s with the Dublin-based Skid Row and Thin Lizzy in the 1970s before launching an extensive solo run; Moore died in 2011 at the age of 58 from a heart attack following a night of heavy drinking while on vacation in Spain.

"When Gary passed away in 2011, the world lost one of the all-time greats," says Daisley. "I don't think that enough was said or done at the time to acknowledge the loss of such a great player so I took it upon myself to pay personal tribute to the man and record some new versions of his music, mostly from his blues catalog.

"I asked many members of the Gary Moore family tree, and some other great players, to contribute to the project. The response was not only encouraging but very moving. It seems that the name Gary Moore is also synonymous with the words 'respect', 'honor' and 'greatness.'"

"I didn't set out to recreate anything that Gary had done, or to compete in any way," adds the bassist. "These arrangements and performances represent a 'hats off' to Gary and nothing more. Long live the memory of Robert William Gary Moore.

"I feel such gratitude towards the people who contributed to this album and I'm honored to have worked with them all." See the track and guest list - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Gary Moore News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


All-Star Gary Moore Tribute Album Coming

Gary Moore Blues & Beyond Boxset Includes New Book

Gary Moore 'Blues And Beyond' Collection Announced

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Mastodon Cancel North American Tour Due To 'Critical Situation'- Steven Tyler and Nuno Bettencourt Rock Rolling Stones Classic- Led Zeppelin Release Promo Video- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock- Metallica Tell You What Time It Is- Bad Company U.S. Dates- more

Metal Parents Arrested- OneRepublic Release Connection Video- Alkaline Trio Stream New Song- Joe Bonamassa Adds Date- Pink Floyd Release Video For Their Debut Single- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Mastodon Cancel North American Tour Due To 'Critical Situation'

Steven Tyler and Nuno Bettencourt Rock Rolling Stones Classic

Led Zeppelin Release Promo Video For Song Remains The Same Box Set

Judas Priest Play Classic Song For First Time In 38 Years

Metallica To Quench Fans Thirst With Blackened American Whiskey

Unearth, Tap Fit For An Autopsy, The Agony Scene For Fall Tour

Suicidal Tendencies Staying Cyco With Their Very Own Chucks

Anthrax's 'State Of Euphoria' Expanded For 30th Anniversary Reissue

41POINT9 Say Semper Fi With 'The Marine' Video

Sleep Signals Hitting The Road For Fireproof and Atreyu Tours

Singled Out: Hamish Anderson's No Good

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend

Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock

Metallica Tell You What Time It Is

Bad Company Announce U.S. Live Dates

Alice In Chains, Godsmack, and Nine Inch Nails Lead Louder Than Life

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.