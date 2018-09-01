All-Star Gary Moore Tribute Album Coming (Week in Review)

. All-Star Gary Moore Tribute Album Coming was a top story on Sunday: (hennemusic) An all-star cast of rockers are featured on "Moore Blues For Gary - A Tribute To Gary Moore", a new tribute album to the late guitarist due out this fall.



Moore bassist and longtime bandmate Bob Daisley is the brainchild behind the project that includes performances by Steve Morse (Dixie Dregs, Deep Purple), John Sykes (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake), Doug Aldrich (Dio, Whitesnake, the Dead Daisies), Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion), Eric Singer (Kiss), Ricky Warwick and Damon Johnson (Black Star Riders), and Steve Lukather (Toto), among others.



The extensive lineup is rounded out with an appearance by Moore's sons on "This One's For You", with Gus handling vocals and Jack on lead guitar. Due October 26, "Moore Blues For Gary" deliver 13 songs from the guitarist's career, which included stints in the late 1960s with the Dublin-based Skid Row and Thin Lizzy in the 1970s before launching an extensive solo run; Moore died in 2011 at the age of 58 from a heart attack following a night of heavy drinking while on vacation in Spain.



"When Gary passed away in 2011, the world lost one of the all-time greats," says Daisley. "I don't think that enough was said or done at the time to acknowledge the loss of such a great player so I took it upon myself to pay personal tribute to the man and record some new versions of his music, mostly from his blues catalog.



"I asked many members of the Gary Moore family tree, and some other great players, to contribute to the project. The response was not only encouraging but very moving. It seems that the name Gary Moore is also synonymous with the words 'respect', 'honor' and 'greatness.'"



"I didn't set out to recreate anything that Gary had done, or to compete in any way," adds the bassist. "These arrangements and performances represent a 'hats off' to Gary and nothing more. Long live the memory of Robert William Gary Moore.



"I feel such gratitude towards the people who contributed to this album and I'm honored to have worked with them all." See the track and guest list - here.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission. hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission. More Gary Moore News Share this article

Related Stories



All-Star Gary Moore Tribute Album Coming Gary Moore Blues & Beyond Boxset Includes New Book Gary Moore 'Blues And Beyond' Collection Announced