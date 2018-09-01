News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Allman Brothers Band Icon Dickey Betts Suffers Stroke (Week in Review)

.
Dickey Betts

Allman Brothers Band Icon Dickey Betts Suffers Stroke was a top story on Sunday: (hennemusic) Former Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts has postponed a series of upcoming concerts after suffering what doctors are calling a "mild stroke."

The rocker canceled the remainder of his summer tour - an August 28 date at Syracuse, New York's Great New York State Fair, an August 30 gig in Wallingford, CT and an August 31 stop on Hampton Beach, NH - as he recovers.

Betts' team revealed the news via social media, writing "yesterday, after describing to his physicians certain post-stroke repercussions, he was strongly advised to give himself more time to recuperate. Doctors have assured Betts that after three to five weeks he will be 100 percent recovered and can resume his touring schedule."

"Dickey really regrets that he can't be there for his fans," says his manager David Spero, "but he has to take care of his health first."

Betts is hoping to work with promoters to reschedule the dates in Connecticut and New Hampshire, with the goal of resuming his 2018 tour at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, GA on November 1. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Dickey Betts News

