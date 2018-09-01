Ghost Hit Gets Remixed By Carpenter Brut

"I've been a big fan of Ghost since their beginning," explains Brut, "and when I had the opportunity to open for the band in 2016, I was super excited. ?Last April, I received an email from Tobias [Forge] himself asking if I would remix Dance Macabre, and of course I accepted. ?

"I wanted to bring a funky and disco touch, not just confine myself to the pure synth-wave style that would have been expected, but to make this remix a disco rock song and bring out the pop side of the band that is always underlying in their music." Check out the remix and the all-star original video featuring Metallica's Kirk Hammett, Charlie Benante of Anthrax, Pantera legend Phil Anselmo, Chino Moreno of the Deftones and Chris Jericho - here.