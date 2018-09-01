News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ghost Hit Gets Remixed By Carpenter Brut (Week in Review)

.
Ghost

Ghost Hit Gets Remixed By Carpenter Brut was a top story on Sunday: (hennemusic) Ghost are streaming a remix of their 2018 single, "Dance Macabre", by French synthwave act Carpenter Brut. "Dance Macabre" followed "Rats" as the second single from Ghost's fourth album, "Prequelle", which was recorded with producer Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Opeth) at Artery Studios in Stockholm, Sweden.

"I've been a big fan of Ghost since their beginning," explains Brut, "and when I had the opportunity to open for the band in 2016, I was super excited. ?Last April, I received an email from Tobias [Forge] himself asking if I would remix Dance Macabre, and of course I accepted. ?

"I wanted to bring a funky and disco touch, not just confine myself to the pure synth-wave style that would have been expected, but to make this remix a disco rock song and bring out the pop side of the band that is always underlying in their music." Check out the remix and the all-star original video featuring Metallica's Kirk Hammett, Charlie Benante of Anthrax, Pantera legend Phil Anselmo, Chino Moreno of the Deftones and Chris Jericho - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

