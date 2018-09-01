News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Rush and Alice Cooper Lead New Rock Hall DVD (Week in Review)

.
Rush

Rush and Alice Cooper Lead New Rock Hall DVD was a top story on Sunday: (hennemusic) Rush, Alice Cooper and Heart are among the rockers featured on "Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame In Concert: Encore", a new package highlighting performances from the Cleveland, OH-based institution's inductions between 2010 and 2013.

Due September 21 and available via 2-disc Blu-ray and 4-disc DVD configurations, the set delivers 44 performances for the four-year period, including on-stage reunions and memorable induction speeches.

Fans will be able to watch Rush rock "Tom Sawyer" and "The Spirit Of Radio" at the 2013 event; Alice Cooper performing "Eighteen" and "Under My Wheels" in 2011 before closing the set with Rob Zombie on his iconic 1972 track, "School's Out"; Heart going "Crazy On You" before being joined onstage by fellow members of Seattle rock royalty from Pearl Jam, Alice In Chains and presenter Chris Cornell; the Red Hot Chili Peppers leading a 2012 all-star jam session of "Higher Ground" anchored by Slash and Ron Wood, and more.

Following their 2013 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Rush performed the final show of their 40th anniversary R40 Live tour at The Forum in Los Angeles on August 1, 2015, marking the last concert appearance by the legendary Canadian rockers. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Rush News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Rush and Alice Cooper Lead New Rock Hall DVD

Rush's Geddy Lee Publishing New Book This Fall

Dave Grohl Addresses Idea Of Replacing Neil Peart In Rush

Rush Announce Special Limited Edition 2112 Release

Rush Release 'A Farewell To Kings' Video

Guns N' Roses Founder Wanted To Follow Rush's Example

Why Amy Schumer Rushed Wedding To Chris Fischer

Rush's Alex Lifeson Records Epic Track With Fu Manchu

Alex Lifeson Has Bad News For Rush Fans

Man Rushes Britney Spears' Stage In Las Vegas 2017 In Review

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Mastodon Cancel North American Tour Due To 'Critical Situation'- Steven Tyler and Nuno Bettencourt Rock Rolling Stones Classic- Led Zeppelin Release Promo Video- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock- Metallica Tell You What Time It Is- Bad Company U.S. Dates- more

Metal Parents Arrested- OneRepublic Release Connection Video- Alkaline Trio Stream New Song- Joe Bonamassa Adds Date- Pink Floyd Release Video For Their Debut Single- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Mastodon Cancel North American Tour Due To 'Critical Situation'

Steven Tyler and Nuno Bettencourt Rock Rolling Stones Classic

Led Zeppelin Release Promo Video For Song Remains The Same Box Set

Judas Priest Play Classic Song For First Time In 38 Years

Metallica To Quench Fans Thirst With Blackened American Whiskey

Unearth, Tap Fit For An Autopsy, The Agony Scene For Fall Tour

Suicidal Tendencies Staying Cyco With Their Very Own Chucks

Anthrax's 'State Of Euphoria' Expanded For 30th Anniversary Reissue

41POINT9 Say Semper Fi With 'The Marine' Video

Sleep Signals Hitting The Road For Fireproof and Atreyu Tours

Singled Out: Hamish Anderson's No Good

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend

Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock

Metallica Tell You What Time It Is

Bad Company Announce U.S. Live Dates

Alice In Chains, Godsmack, and Nine Inch Nails Lead Louder Than Life

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.