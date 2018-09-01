News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Alter Bridge Release Video For 2004 Rarity Song (Week in Review)

.
Alter Bridge

Alter Bridge Release Video For 2004 Rarity Song was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Alter Bridge are streaming video of the 2004 track, "The End Is Here", as the latest preview to the September 7 release of the forthcoming package "Live At The Royal Albert Hall."

The rare live performance of the tune - which hasn't been heard in more than decade - from the group's debut album, "One Day Remains", at the legendary UK venue showcases one of the rare moments in an Alter Bridge concert where frontman Myles Kennedy puts down his guitar and focuses solely on delivering a powerful vocal.

"Live At The Royal Albert Hall" documents the Florida band's pair of October 2017 sold-out shows in London, where they were backed by the 52-piece Parallax Orchestra led by conductor Simon Dobson to deliver a career-spanning set.

The project features some of Alter Bridge's biggest hits, fan favorites and songs like "Before Tomorrow Comes," "Ghost Of Days Gone By," "The Last Hero" and "Broken Wings", each presented with enhanced, unique arrangements in an orchestral setting.

"I think out of all the years of doing this [music], this experience is the top two or three highlights without a doubt," says Kennedy. "It's something that none of us are going to forget." Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Alter Bridge News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Alter Bridge Release Video For 2004 Rarity Song

Alter Bridge Stream Video Of Live Debut Of Words Darker Than Their Wings

Alter Bridge Announce Orchestral Package

Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy Announces Solo Tour

Alter Bridge Singer Myles Kennedy Announces Solo Tour

Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy Releases Year Of The Tiger Video

Alter Bridge Frontman Myles Kennedy Announce Solo Album

Alter Bridge And All That Remains Announce Fall Tour

Alter Bridge Preview Unreleased Track Cruel Sun

Alter Bridge Release Video From Live At O2 Package

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Mastodon Cancel North American Tour Due To 'Critical Situation'- Steven Tyler and Nuno Bettencourt Rock Rolling Stones Classic- Led Zeppelin Release Promo Video- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock- Metallica Tell You What Time It Is- Bad Company U.S. Dates- more

Metal Parents Arrested- OneRepublic Release Connection Video- Alkaline Trio Stream New Song- Joe Bonamassa Adds Date- Pink Floyd Release Video For Their Debut Single- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Mastodon Cancel North American Tour Due To 'Critical Situation'

Steven Tyler and Nuno Bettencourt Rock Rolling Stones Classic

Led Zeppelin Release Promo Video For Song Remains The Same Box Set

Judas Priest Play Classic Song For First Time In 38 Years

Metallica To Quench Fans Thirst With Blackened American Whiskey

Unearth, Tap Fit For An Autopsy, The Agony Scene For Fall Tour

Suicidal Tendencies Staying Cyco With Their Very Own Chucks

Anthrax's 'State Of Euphoria' Expanded For 30th Anniversary Reissue

41POINT9 Say Semper Fi With 'The Marine' Video

Sleep Signals Hitting The Road For Fireproof and Atreyu Tours

Singled Out: Hamish Anderson's No Good

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend

Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock

Metallica Tell You What Time It Is

Bad Company Announce U.S. Live Dates

Alice In Chains, Godsmack, and Nine Inch Nails Lead Louder Than Life

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.