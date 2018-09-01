Atreyu Announce New Album and Tour (Week in Review)

. Atreyu Announce New Album and Tour was a top story on Monday: Atreyu have announced their new studio album, released the first video from the effort and just confirmed their first American tour to support the effort. The band's seventh studio album will be entitled "In Our Wake" and is set to hit stores on October 12th. Fans can get an early taste by checking out the video for the title song here. Porter McKnight had this to say about the new clip, "With this music video, we wanted our long time director friend Sean Stiegemeier and have him come up with something completely unlike anything we've done before. We wanted to leave the viewer with a feeling of 'What the f*** did I just watch!?' and then play it again to deduce what went down.



"Most of our videos have been story-based or life-based. But with this, we just wanted the subtle thread of humanity's growth and decline. It starts with water, then earth, nature, cityscapes, then slowly decaying humanity. We have a choice as a species to start giving a sh*t about ourselves and the world around us, and what we choose to make of this life." Fans can catch the band on a U.S. headline tour this fall which will feature support from Memphis May Fire, Ice Nine Kills, and Sleep Signals. See the dates - here.

