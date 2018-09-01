News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Chuggernaut's Stranglehold (Week in Review)

.
Chuggernaut

Singled Out: Chuggernaut's Stranglehold was a top story on Monday: Chuggernaut just released their brand new album "Kodiak" and to celebrate we asked vocalist David Benites to tell us about the track "Stranglehold". Here is the story:

The band and I started on lyrics for this record even before I officially joined last July. Within our first handful of shows together the chemistry was really there, and we wanted to focus efforts on our collective new sound. I was in predominantly darker and more aggressive metal bands up until then. This was my first time to really write and perform outside my comfort zone, and with the energy and excitement of that pure rock and roll sound mixed with where my own roots are in metal music. I was super excited.

Dave Cohen (guitar) and I had endless writing sessions that summer; our ideas lyrically worked real well together. For the members of Chuggernaut and myself, we had all been through a pretty rough year in many aspects. Despite feelings of negativity or defeat, moving forward with this band we all felt a strong sense of empowerment in what we were now capable of as a unit. "Stranglehold" is about having that shared experience, embracing hardship and past decisions made (both good and bad), and moving up and onward with new found strength together. It's never easy going after what you want most. This song is really about carving your own path and overcoming those obstacles to make your own way in the world.

A few months later, Cohen came into our practice space with the biggest grin on his face. He had thought up the entire music video concept: What if we accidentally found a cloning machine, and instead of doing anything useful we just duplicate endless beer? With planning, props, hours of filming, a dangerous amount of beer, a lot of headbanging, and the genius of Tony Simone of Zenbeast Media, our insane vision has now been brought to life. I'm super excited to have released my first music video with Chuggernaut, and we're looking forward to working on even more crazy visuals for the other songs on "Kodiak"!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!

More Chuggernaut News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Chuggernaut's Stranglehold

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Mastodon Cancel North American Tour Due To 'Critical Situation'- Steven Tyler and Nuno Bettencourt Rock Rolling Stones Classic- Led Zeppelin Release Promo Video- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock- Metallica Tell You What Time It Is- Bad Company U.S. Dates- more

Metal Parents Arrested- OneRepublic Release Connection Video- Alkaline Trio Stream New Song- Joe Bonamassa Adds Date- Pink Floyd Release Video For Their Debut Single- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Mastodon Cancel North American Tour Due To 'Critical Situation'

Steven Tyler and Nuno Bettencourt Rock Rolling Stones Classic

Led Zeppelin Release Promo Video For Song Remains The Same Box Set

Judas Priest Play Classic Song For First Time In 38 Years

Metallica To Quench Fans Thirst With Blackened American Whiskey

Unearth, Tap Fit For An Autopsy, The Agony Scene For Fall Tour

Suicidal Tendencies Staying Cyco With Their Very Own Chucks

Anthrax's 'State Of Euphoria' Expanded For 30th Anniversary Reissue

41POINT9 Say Semper Fi With 'The Marine' Video

Sleep Signals Hitting The Road For Fireproof and Atreyu Tours

Singled Out: Hamish Anderson's No Good

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend

Motley Crue Members Reunite In The Studio With Bob Rock

Metallica Tell You What Time It Is

Bad Company Announce U.S. Live Dates

Alice In Chains, Godsmack, and Nine Inch Nails Lead Louder Than Life

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.