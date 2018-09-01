Slayer Adding Additional Legs To Final Tour

The band just concluded the second North American leg of their farewell tour and plan to launch the next leg in the UK and Europe this fall. Their next plans include legs in South American, Australia and Japan but now the band's says that there "will be more, plenty more" with additional legs set to be announced soon.

Kerry King says, "We always knew this tour would take us into 2019 and we've been blown away by the response we've been getting here in North America. We've heard about fans who have driven five, six hours, or flown in from other cities or countries to see us, so we want to assure our fans that we'll be on the road through 2019 and will get to as many places around the world as possible to make it easier for everyone to come and see us one last time."

Tom Araya adds, "I just want to take the time out to say thank you to all our fans who have made this first part of this tour phenomenal," said . "You really are loyal and dedicated fans and we appreciate that so much from you. We still have quite a few places to play, so next year, keep your eyes and ears open so you can catch us live one last and final time. Again, thank you!" - here.