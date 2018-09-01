News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Ramones Stream Live Performance Of Classic Song

.
Ramones

The Ramones Stream Live Performance Of Classic Song was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) The Ramones are streaming a live version of their classic track, "Sheena Is A Punk Rocker", from a 1979 performance as a preview to the September 21 release of an expanded 40th anniversary reissue of their 1978 album, "Road To Ruin."

The tune is featured on the third of three discs in the package, which presents a previously-unreleased recording of the band's entire 1979 New Year's Eve concert that was mixed live-to-air on WNEW-FM by producer Ed Stasium and sourced from Tommy Ramone's original mixing board console cassette.

The 3CD/1LP Deluxe Edition box set reissue opens with the record's original mix alongside a new 40th anniversary one by Stasium, while disc two offers up over twenty unreleased recordings, including rough mixes for every album track, starkly different alternate takes of two songs, and two unreleased outtakes: "I Walk Out" and "S.L.U.G." - unfinished during the original recording sessions in 1978 and completed for the anniversary release.

"Road To Ruin" will be packaged alongside a 12 x 12 hardcover book featuring rare photos, artwork and essays from some of the people involved in the project. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

